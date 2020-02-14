Sunny
63.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Klobuchar; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Klobuchar, Steyer; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases chief; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 