Guinea opposition claims irregularities in constitutional referendum

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Guinea’s opposition denounced on Wednesday alleged irregularities in a constitutional referendum that could allow the leader of the country’s junta to run for president.

Results from Sunday’s referendum showed that 89.38% of voters backed the proposed constitution, the minister of territorial administration, Ibrahima Kalil Conde, said on Tuesday, slightly lower than the 90.06% of “yes” votes announced by the Directorate General of Elections the day before. The vote saw an 86.42%, turnout, a comfrotable margin from the needed 50% to pass.

Faya Millimono, leader of the opposition party Liberal Bloc, claimed ballots were pre-marked, while thousands of others were annulled, and local chiefs voted in place of citizens under pressure to suppress “no” votes on Sunday.

“This is not a constitution that can be accepted as valid,” Millimono told The Associated Press.

The Directorate General of Elections is a newly created body that oversees the voting and counting. Its two heads were selected by Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, who took power by force four years ago. Elections are expected to follow later this year, but no precise date has been set.

Guinea is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has seized control. The referendum, a key step in the country’s transition from military to civilian rule, is being closely monitored in the coup-battered region. Critics have slammed it as a power grab.

Some say it is a way for Doumbouya to seek the presidency and legitimize his military rule. The junta leader has not said officially whether he would run in the upcoming election.

Guinea’s Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah told reporters Wednesday the results in favor of the new constitution represent a “mandate of trust” and pave the way towards a return to civilian rule.

“Both the ‘yes’ and the ‘no’ votes expressed the vitality of our democracy,” Bah said.

Doumbouya ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021, saying he acted to prevent the country from slipping into chaos. Despite rich natural resources, over half of Guinea’s population of 15 million people are experiencing “unprecedented levels of poverty and food insecurity,” according to the World Food Program.

Rights organizations have accused the military regime of disappearing its opponents and silencing critical media voices ahead of the vote after dissolving more than 50 political parties. Weeks before the referendum, it suspended the three main opposition parties.

Opposition leaders called for a boycott of the referendum, calling it “a masquerade.”

Doumbouya initially said he would not run for the presidency. But the draft constitution allows junta members to run for office, and extends the presidential mandate from 5 to 7 years, renewable twice. It also creates a Senate, where one-third of the members would be appointed by the president. —

Associated Press writer Fode Toure in Conakry, Guinea, contributed to this report.

By MARK BANCHEREAU

Associated Press