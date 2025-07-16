By the numbers: Wisconsin’s race for governor View Photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest fundraising numbers and campaign spending in Wisconsin’s closely watched race for governor shed some light on how the contest is shaping up more than a year before voters will start casting ballots.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has yet to say whether he will seek a third term in 2026. Two Republicans have already launched campaigns and one of them started running ads this week. Many others are waiting in the wings.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers related to where the race stood as of Wednesday:

$757,215

This is the amount Evers raised over the first six months of the year, based on a campaign finance report filed Tuesday. Four years ago, when he was midway through his first term, Evers had raised $5 million over the same period before launching his bid for reelection. The lower amount this year will fuel speculation that Evers might not run again. But Evers also had nearly three-times as many individual donors the past six months compared with the last six months of 2024.

$2,072,517

This is how much cash on hand Evers had at the beginning of July. That compares with $7 million he had at this point in 2021, another sign of concern for those who want Evers to run again. But it’s also more than any of the early announced Republican candidates.

Three

If Evers runs again, he would be looking to make history as the first Democrat elected to a third four-year term as Wisconsin governor. Republican Tommy Thompson, who was elected governor four times, is the only person to have won more than two four-year terms. The last one to seek a third term, Republican Scott Walker, lost in 2018 to Evers.

Two

This is how many Republican candidates have entered the race thus far. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann was the first to get in, back in May. He’s been busy traveling the state, meeting with Republicans and trying to get his name out. Milwaukee-area businessman Bill Berrien, who got in last week, is looking to make a bigger splash, running ads starting this week targeting conservative voters as he tries to pitch himself as the candidate most aligned with President Donald Trump.

$400,000

That’s how much Berrien’s campaign says he’s spending on radio, cable TV and online advertising starting this week. No other candidate has started spending on ads this far ahead of the election. The primary is 13 months away in August 2026.

$424,143

That’s how much Schoemann reported raising in two months since he launched his campaign in May. He had about $338,000 cash on hand as of July 1. Berrien, who launched his campaign after the most recent fundraising period closed, told WISN-TV that he expects to raise just under $1 million in the first week of his candidacy.

Several

That’s how many Republicans and Democrats are considering running.

Evers would almost certainly be uncontested should he seek a third term. Several influential Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and state party chair Devin Remiker, have said in recent days they hope he runs. Evers said he expects to announce his decision later this month.

Potential Republican candidates include Madison businessman and two-time losing U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and state Senate President Mary Felzkowski.

Democratic potentials include Attorney General Josh Kaul, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski and state Sen. Kelda Roys, of Madison.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press