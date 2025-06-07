A Virginia Democrat hunts for votes in rural pockets where MAGA has strengthened its grip View Photo

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Democratic politics in rural Virginia are not of a bygone era, according to Abigail Spanberger.

The former congressional representative, now the Democratic nominee in the race to be Virginia’s next governor, posts videos online of herself sitting in a car on an interstate highway that goes up and down the Appalachian Mountains. She has toured a small, family-owned oyster shucking and packaging operation along a quiet boat haven on the northern neck of Virginia. And last month, the nominee held a news conference at a small pharmacy in an agrarian hamlet outside of Richmond.

In 2020, Spanberger narrowly ran ahead of former President Joe Biden in her congressional district, and she posted her best results by comparison in rural counties that heavily favored President Donald Trump, including Nottoway, Powhatan, Amelia and Louisa, according to an Associated Press analysis.

It’s a challenge that might be growing more formidable with each passing election cycle. Trump made gains in those counties in 2024, data show, and Republicans think they have solidified a shift in their direction in rural areas. In Virginia, rural residents made up about 2 in 10 voters last November, according to AP VoteCast. About 6 in 10 small-town or rural voters voted for the Republican candidate in the last two presidential elections and the last two midterm congressional elections.

Spanberger became the nominee when no other Democrats ran for governor. Her opponent in the general election, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, was the only Republican who gathered enough signatures to qualify for the top of the GOP ticket, leaving both parties with no contested race at the top of their June 17 primary ballots.

A spokesperson for Earle-Sears said in an email that Spanberger’s efforts to portray herself as an advocate for small-town Virginians would fall short.

“Rural voters see right through the rhetoric,” said press secretary Peyton Vogel. “Democrats consistently push policies that hurt energy jobs, raise costs, and grow Washington DC’s overreach. That’s not a winning message in communities that value freedom, faith, and hard work.”

Still, Spanberger seems determined to campaign beyond known Democratic strongholds, vying to winnow down conservative votes in ruby-red parts of Virginia. From the rolling hills of the Piedmont, where Trump won last year by some 20 points, to the Roanoke valley out west, Spanberger is seeking voters in the districts where Democrats once were competitive but Republicans now rule.

“We have to show how we govern,” Spanberger said in explaining her messaging. “And the governing isn’t just standing up to Donald Trump. It is clear and consequential, right?”

Last month, Spanberger sat in a booth by the window of Frost Cafe in downtown Culpeper, Virginia, in the Piedmont region between Washington and Charlottesville. As she drank her coffee in the small town that was once part of her congressional district, constituents tapped on the window, pressing their noses to the glass and making hearts with their hands.

A young boy hid behind a newspaper stand, peeking up at Spanberger as if she were a celebrity. When his family began to walk away, he knocked on the window and waved.

Spanberger’s presence in Trump territory comes as Democrats have nationally shown renewed interest in small-town America, launching listening tours in Kentucky, courting Minnesota farmers and looking for other ways to connect.

In some ways, rural Virginia feels like Spanberger’s home turf. Once a member of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, she has built a legacy tethered to touring farms and strolling through small towns where everybody knows everybody. She focused on low-profile, bucolic-minded bills such as expanding broadband, which was incorporated into the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress in 2021. She helped pass another law making it easier for farmers and forestry professionals to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Some analysts say Trump’s pillaging of federal contracts and volatile tariffs have given Spanberger and the Democrats an opening.

“If you look at the trade, if you look at Trump’s tariffs, those have a huge impact on the price of agricultural products,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington. “The potential reduction in Medicaid, that’s another area where there’s going to be a disproportionate impact on rural areas.”

Cue Spanberger’s eight-point plan to make healthcare coverage more affordable in Southwest Virginia, which was published just as Congress weighs a budget bill that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates could reduce the number of people with health care by 8.6 million over a decade.

Neal Osborne, a Bristol councilman representing the nearly 18,000-person city along the border with Tennessee, said Medicaid expansion and healthcare are top of mind for many people there. He pointed out that 150 people showed up when Spanberger visited Bristol back in January.

“We are a Republican stronghold,” said Osborne, who already has endorsed the Democrat. “But if you do 2% better with southwest Virginia, that could be your margin of victory in a statewide. … I am willing to go on a limb to say she will be back in southwest between now and before the election.”

It’s a strategy Spanberger has tapped before. After winning a tea party district in 2018, which had been represented by Republicans for decades, the moderate Democrat made a point of working on behalf of conservative strongholds in her district. Her ability to connect with farmers, fishermen and agricultural interests helped her keep her seat for three terms.

Michael Carter Jr., of Carter Farms, said he was one of those rural constituents. A Black farmer in Orange County, he said that while Spanberger was in office, there was a continual back-and-forth between her staff and his family, which has owned their farm since 1910. He and his father would see her staff at community events. Spanberger’s office asked for his feedback on legislation, he said.

It was a meaningful relationship he had with a politician, and that meant something to him.

“It’s not always the case that small farmers or even African Americans really feel like we get our voices heard,” Carter said.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

The Associated Press’ women in the workforce and state government coverage receives financial support from Pivotal Ventures. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org

By OLIVIA DIAZ

Associated Press/Report for America