A new coalition challenges Suriname’s president after a close election

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Suriname could soon have its first female president after a party led by a medical doctor formed a coalition aimed at ousting the South American country’s current leader following a weekend election with no clear winner.

Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, of the National Democratic Party, formed a coalition with five other parties late Tuesday as workers still tallied votes from Sunday’s National Assembly election. The chamber chooses the president by a two-thirds vote.

The coalition was formed as the troubled country prepares for an influx of wealth following the discovery of major offshore oil deposits, with the first production expected by 2028.

The National Democratic Party has so far secured 18 seats in the 51-member National Assembly, while the Progressive Reform Party of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi clinched 17, losing three seats in the election.

However, votes at some polling stations were still being counted, and recounts in some places were already underway in the Dutch-speaking country of more than 646,000 people.

Once preliminary results are confirmed, the National Assembly would then meet to choose a president. The coalition headed by Geerlings-Simons so far appears to hold 34 seats, which would be just enough to muster a two-thirds majority.

Political analyst Hans Breeveld said the election outcome was surprising and that the new coalition’s cohesion could be tested once talks get under way over who holds what position under a new administration.

“Now the real negotiation for positions will follow, and then anything can happen,” he said.

Breeveld said he believes that a recent avalanche of populist actions by the current government, including the distribution of 2,000 bicycles for a ride with Santokhi, backfired on them.

He also said Geerlings-Simons could face struggles within her own party. “She is trying to give her party, which had a military presence, a civilian face,” he said.

Geerlings-Simons took leadership of the National Democratic Party from Desi Bouterse, a former dictator convicted of murder who left the country in financial ruin. He died last year.

Joining her to form a coalition was the Alternative 2020 party; the Brotherhood and Unity in Politics party; the General Liberation and Development Party founded by vice president and former rebel leader Ronnie Brunswijk; the National Party of Suriname; and the Pertjajah Luhur Party.

The last three parties used to back Suriname’s president in a coalition but recently have dropped their support, accusing him of not involving them in policy creation.

Santokhi’s five-year presidency also was riddled with corruption scandals, and he was forced to call on the International Monetary Fund to get Suriname’s economy back on track.

As a result, the country’s nearly $4 million public debt was largely restructured and government subsidies reduced. Macroeconomically, Santokhi achieved success, but people groaned under the austerity measures, which sparked violent protests.

By GEROLD ROZENBLAD

Associated Press