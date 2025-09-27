McIlroy gets colorful in telling the Ryder Cup crowd to shut up, then goes about doing it himself

McIlroy gets colorful in telling the Ryder Cup crowd to shut up, then goes about doing it himself View Photo

FARMINGDALE, N. Y. (AP) — Rory McIlroy backed away from the ball, turned around and told a group of heckling fans to “Shut the (expletive) up!” Then, he stepped up to his shot and did the work himself.

McIlroy hit an approach to 3 feet on No. 16 after the cuss heard ‘round the golf world on Saturday at the Ryder Cup. It set up teammate Tommy Fleetwood’s winning putt in a 3-and-2 victory over Collin Morikawa and Harris English, as Europe expanded its lead to 8 1/2-3 1/2 heading into the afternoon.

No European player takes more grief from fans than McIlroy at the emotionally charged Ryder Cup when it’s played in America. McIlroy’s stroll around Bethpage Black for the Day 2 foursome matches — with the Americans desperate for a comeback — was no different.

He heard jeers ranging from “Not today, Rory!” to comments about the specialty protein bars he eats to whatever the fans were saying as he sized up his shot from the rough on No. 16 after the U.S. had won two straight holes to tighten up their match.

“I don’t mind them having a go at us,” McIlroy said afterward. “Like that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.”

It was the second foursomes victory for the team called “Fleetwood Mac” over the American pairing of Morikawa and English.

In a brief TV interview after the win, McIlroy was asked about the need to stay focused when playing in front of a hostile crowd.

“You know, look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That’s totally fine. But just let us — you gave us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have, I guess.”

___

AP Ryder Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/ryder-cup

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer