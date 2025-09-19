Light Fog
67.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Federal judge tosses Trump’s $15B defamation lawsuit against New York Times

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Trump Lawsuit New York Times

Federal judge tosses Trump’s $15B defamation lawsuit against New York Times

Photo Icon View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Friday tossed President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times.

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Trump’s finances and his pre-presidency starring role in television’s “The Apprentice.”

Trump said in the lawsuit that they “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Trump into a celebrity — “even though at and prior to the time of publications defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business.”

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 