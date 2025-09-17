New Jersey governor signs human composting bill as alternative to burial and cremation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has become the 14th state to allow the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation last week. It authorizes a practice called natural organic reduction, which involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials. The human remains and organic materials mix with warm air and are periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Supporters of the practice say it is an environmentally friendly and less costly alternative to traditional burials and cremation that uses less energy and doesn’t involve the use of formaldehyde or the release of carbon dioxide and mercury into the atmosphere. They also say it helps reduce the amount of land needed for cemeteries and the amount of timber harvested for caskets.

Opponents have argued that human composting is disrespectful or goes against traditional religious beliefs.

Murphy signed the bill on Sept. 11.