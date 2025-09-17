Grand jury indicts man accused of threatening to kill federal judges in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who has filed several lawsuits that were deemed frivolous has been indicted on charges he threatened to kill two judges who had presided over some of his cases.

A federal grand jury issued the indictment against Anthony Salvatore Perri this week in the Eastern District of New York. He called the judges’ chambers and left graphic voicemails, federal prosecutors said.

Perri, who has a lengthy criminal history, has filed nearly a dozen lawsuits since 2006, representing himself in each case, and nearly all were summarily dismissed. The defendants he sued include a New York City police commissioner, former President Barack Obama and the entire Eastern District court.

Perri was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 15 and was returned to New York, where he remains jailed. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Charles Millioen, a federal public defender who is representing Perri in this case, declined to comment Wednesday.