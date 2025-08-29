Utah Supreme Court blocks execution of prisoner with dementia who chose to die by firing squad

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The impending execution of a man by firing squad in Utah was blocked by the state’s Supreme Court on Friday after his attorneys argued he should be spared because he has dementia.

Ralph Leroy Menzies, 67, was set to be executed Sept. 5 for abducting and killing Utah mother of three Maurine Hunsaker in 1986. When given a choice decades ago, Menzies selected a firing squad as his method of execution. He would have become only the sixth U.S. prisoner executed by firing squad since 1977.

Lawyers for Menzies had launched a new push beginning in early 2024 to free him of his death sentence, arguing that the dementia their client had developed during his 37 years on death row is so severe that he uses a wheelchair, is dependent on oxygen and can’t understand why he is facing execution.

Menzies is not the first person to receive a dementia diagnosis while awaiting execution.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 blocked the execution of a man with dementia in Alabama, ruling Vernon Madison was protected against execution under a constitutional prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. Madison, who killed a police officer in 1985, died in prison in 2020.

That case followed earlier Supreme Court rulings barring executions of people with severe mental illness. If a defendant cannot understand why they are dying, the Supreme Court said, then an execution is not carrying out the retribution that society is seeking.

Hunsaker was abducted from a store Feb. 23, 1986. She later called her husband to say she had been robbed and kidnapped but that she would be released by her abductor that night.

Two days later, a hiker found her body at a picnic area about 16 miles (25 kilometers) away in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Hunsaker had been strangled, her throat slashed.