Flames and smoke force passengers to flee New York City area train View Photo

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Flames leapt from the rails of a New York City area commuter train on Monday morning and smoke filled at least one car as passengers evacuated, according to authorities and video captured by a passenger.

A roughly 30-second video posted to social media showed thick smoke on a Port Authority Trans-Hudson train car at the Newport station in Jersey City, New Jersey. People can be heard on the video saying “open the door,” and “easy, easy,” as they eventually disembark.

The video then shows bright orange flames rising nearly to the top of the train car from the rails.

The fire started at 6:19 a.m. on an eastbound train, and passengers were evacuated to the platform, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the train, said in a statement.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, nine of whom were transported to the hospital for further evaluation, the Port Authority said.

The incident is being investigated, it added.

The PATH trains conduct an average of about 165,000 passenger trips daily across the Hudson River from northern New Jersey into Manhattan.