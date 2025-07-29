US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. The Hamptons Lawyer by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

3. State of Retribution, A First Family Novel by Marie Force (HTJB, Inc.)

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The List by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing)

6. These Summer Storms by Sarah MacLean (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Origin by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

9. Edge of Honor by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

10. The Idaho Four by James Patterson & Vicky Ward (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. My Good Side by Scheana Shay (Hachette Audio )

3. Shield of Sparrows (Shield of Sparrows) by Devney Perry (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

7. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

8. The Idaho Four by James Patterson & Vicky Ward (Hachette Audio )

9. The Wife Upstairs by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

10. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

By The Associated Press