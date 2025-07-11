A Utah man dies after falling from a mountain in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 42-year-old Utah man died after he fell while descending a mountainside in Glacier National Park in northwestern Montana, authorities said Friday.

Brian Astle, of Provo, Utah, fell while going down an off-trail climbing route on the west face of Mount Gould.

The accident above a popular hiking route known as the Highline Trail was reported Wednesday afternoon. Astle’s body could not be recovered safely until Thursday morning, officials said.

The fatality follows the death of a 67-year-old Texas man on Tuesday at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

The man had been hiking on the South Kaibab Trail, attempting to reach the Colorado River, but had turned back. He was found unresponsive and attempts to revive him failed.