Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump wants to represent himself in Florida case

Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump wants to represent himself in Florida case View Photo

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A man charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at his Florida golf course told a federal judge Thursday he wants to fire his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself.

Ryan Routh made his request during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon.

When the judge asked Routh, 59, whether he wanted her to appoint new attorneys to defend him, Routh replied: “No. I will represent myself.”

Cannon then closed the courtroom to reporters and the public for about an hour to discuss matters potentially involving attorney-client privilege. The hearing was scheduled to continue Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that criminal defendants have a right to represent themselves in court proceedings, as long as they can show a judge they are competent to waive their right to be defended by an attorney.

Prosecutors have said Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who prosecutors said informed officers that he saw a person fleeing. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested and the witnesses confirmed it was the person he had seen, prosecutors have said.

Routh is charged with attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Routh also faces state charges of terrorism and attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Routh’s federal trial is set for September. If convicted, he could face a sentence of life in prison, federal officials have said.

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press