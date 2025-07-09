How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/9/2025

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as the Trump administration sought to win more deals with global trading partners. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.

Nvidia became the first public company to top $4 trillion in value.

Copper prices eased after spiking a day earlier as President Donald Trump said he would impose 50% tariffs on imports of the metal.

Merck rose after announcing it would buy Verona Pharma, a U.K. company that focuses on respiratory diseases.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.74 points, or 0.6%, to 6,263.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.54 points, or 0.5%, to 44,458.30.

The Nasdaq composite rose 192.87 points, or 0.9%, to 20,611.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.75 points, or 1.1%, to 2,252.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.09 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 370.23 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 10.24 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.45 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 381.63 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 1,914.08 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,300.55 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.33 points, or 1%.

The Associated Press