How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/7/2025

Stocks fell on Wall Street as the Trump administration stepped up pressure on trading partners to make deals before punishing tariffs imposed by the U.S. take effect.

The S&P 500 lost 0.8% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

Tesla tumbled as the feud between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump reignited over the weekend. Musk, once a top donor and ally of Trump, said he would form a third political party in protest over the Republican spending bill that passed last week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 49.37 points, or 0.8%, to 6,229.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 422.17 points, or 0.9%, to 44,406.36.

The Nasdaq composite fell 188.59 points, or 0.9%, to 20,412.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.81 points, or 1.5%, to 2,214.23.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 348.35 points, or 5.9%.

The Dow is up 1,862.14 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,101.72 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.93 points, or 0.7%.

The Associated Press