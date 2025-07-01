Michigan attorney general says she is investigating a company promoting ‘twin flame’ romance View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — State and federal authorities are investigating an online company that pledges to help people find their eternal love, Michigan’s attorney general said Tuesday.

Search warrants were executed at two homes in northern Michigan’s Leelanau County where Twin Flames Universe is based, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Twin Flames, which is operated by Jeff and Shaleia Divine, has been the subject of unflattering documentaries on Netflix and Amazon Prime. It offers to help people find a lifelong romantic partner — a “twin flame” — through a “spiritual journey.”

Nessel said there are allegations that Twin Flames exerts “coercive control” over its members across the U.S. through illegal acts.

She didn’t disclose what investigators were seeking with search warrants. The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment through the Twin Flames website, but it was not immediately answered.

Twin Flames has a variety of products, from a $9.99 Kindle book to the $8,888 “everything package,” with access to hundreds of hours of videos, guided meditation and other lessons.

In March, Twin Flames posted a statement defending its mission.

“We take seriously recent allegations implying we wield inappropriate control over our community members. After a careful review of both media coverage and recent productions, we are saddened that so much effort has gone into taking swipes at an organization and community founded on love and mutual respect,” Twin Flames said.

Nessel encouraged people to contact her office if they want to share information about Twin Flames.

By ED WHITE

Associated Press