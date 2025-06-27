How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 6/27/2025

U.S. stocks closed at an all-time high, another milestone in a remarkable recovery from a springtime plunge caused by fears that the Trump administration’s trade policies could harm the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and finished above its previous record set in February. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5% and set its own all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.

President Donald Trump’s decision Friday to halt trade talks with Canada threatened to derail Wall Street’s run to a record, but the market steadied. Nike was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 with a gain of more than 15%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.05 points, or 0.5%, to 6,173.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 432.43 points, or 1%, to 43,819.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 105.55 points, or 0.5%, to 20,273.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.42 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,172.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 205.23 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is up 1,612.45 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 826.05 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 63.26 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 291.44 points, or 5%.

The Dow is up 1,275.05 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 962.67 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.63 points, or 2.6%.

The Associated Press