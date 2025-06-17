US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

2. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The River Is Waiting (Oprah’s Book Club) by Wally Lamb (S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books)

4. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Caught Up by Navessa Allen (Zando)

6. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. Badlands by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

9. King of Ashes by S. A. Cosby (Flatiron Books)

10. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Caught Up (Into Darkness) by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

3. Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

6. Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

7. The River Is Waiting (Oprah’s Book Club) (Unabridged) by Wally Lamb (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Love Story (Unabridged) by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Hachette Audio )

10. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

