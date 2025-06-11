A timeline of the US-China tariff and trade spat since President Trump took office this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly after President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, he launched a tariff war against China, as part of a broader implementation of import taxes on goods from several dozen countries as Trump seeks to reset the foundations of global trade.

Beijing retaliated, and the tariffs on each other escalated to a level that was considered a trade embargo, bringing the two sides to the negotiating table in Geneva in May. Both sides rolled back their tariffs, but tensions flared up over nontariff barriers such as export controls.

China tightened foreign shipments of critical minerals, and the U.S. imposed more export controls on advanced technology and threatened to revoke visas for Chinese students. Trump and Xi had a phone call on June 5, before senior officials from the two governments met in London on this week to reach a “framework” to move forward. Here are the key moments in this year’s trade spat and walk-backs.

Feb. 4, 2025

New 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports to the U.S. come into effect. The levies are meant to pressure Beijing to do more to stop the illegal flow of synthetic opioids. China retaliates the same day by announcing a flurry of countermeasures, including duties on American coal, liquefied natural gas and agricultural machinery.

March 4, 2025

Additional 10% tariffs on all Chinese goods will go into effect, also related to opioid trafficking. China responds with additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef, and expanded controls on doing business with key U.S. companies.

April 2, 2025

On Trump’s so-called tariff “Liberation Day,” he announces additional 34% duties on all Chinese imports, alongside tariffs on goods from countries around the world. The sweeping tariffs are to come into effect April 9.

April 4, 2025

China announces a tit-for-tat 34% tariff on U.S. goods and other retaliatory moves including more export controls on rare earth minerals, and files a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization.

China also suspends imports of sorghum, poultry and bonemeal from several U.S. companies, adds 27 firms to lists of companies facing trade restrictions, and starts an anti-monopoly probe into DuPont China Group Co.

April 7, 2025

In response to China’s 34% tariff, Trump announces an additional 50% tariff on China.

April 9, 2025

China responds by raising the tariff on U.S. goods to 84%. Citing a “lack of respect,” Trump threatened to further raise tariffs on China to 125%.

April 10, 2025

The White House administration clarifies that the tariff on Chinese goods would be 145%. That includes the 20% duty Trump has put on China for its role in the production of fentanyl.

April 11, 2025

China hits back by raising the tariff on U.S. products to 125%.

May 12, 2025

Following a two-day trade talk in Geneva, the United States and China agree to slash their massive recent tariffs. The U.S. drops the 145% tariff to 30%. China agrees to lower its tariff rate on U.S. goods to 10%.

May 28, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces plans to “aggressively revoke visas for Chinse students, including those with connection to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.” Reports also have emerged that the White House has paused exports of jet engine and semiconductor technology to China.

June 5, 2025

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak on the phone and announce an upcoming round of trade talks.

June 11, 2025

Following a two-day talk in London by senior American and Chinese officials, Trump says the U.S. will get a “total of 55% tariffs”, and China is getting 10%. Trump also says China will be supplying rare earths to China, and the U.S. will welcome Chinese students to American colleges and universities.

By DIDI TANG

Associated Press