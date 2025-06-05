US Marshals arrest a Dominican man sought in last year’s killing of 4 people in New York

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced late Wednesday that agents arrested a man in the Dominican Republic sought in the killing of four people in New York last year, including two children.

Luis Francisco Soriano, also known as Jefry Yevo, had been working at a hotel in the popular tourist coastal town of Punta Cana, the agency said in a statement.

Soriano had originally fled to Puerto Rico after the killings but then jumped on a boat to his native Dominican Republic after becoming aware that federal marshals were in the U.S. territory, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals said it worked with Dominican authorities to arrest 31-year-old Soriano “without incident after he completed his shift at the hotel’s call center.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Soriano had an attorney. His brother, Julio Pimentel Soriano, was arrested shortly after the August 2024 killings and has pleaded not guilty. Police have said the brothers are related to one of the victims.

“Every case is important to us, but this one not only deeply impacted our communities in New York and Puerto Rico, it shook our entire nation,” said Wilmer Ocasio-Ibarra, U.S. marshal for the district of Puerto Rico.

The Sorianos were accused in the killings of Fraime Ubaldo, 30; Marangely Moreno Santiago, 26; Evangeline Ubaldo Moreno, 4; and Sebastián Ubaldo Moreno, 2. Police said Ubaldo was a cousin of the Sorianos.

The victims’ bodies were found in the basement of their home that was set on fire in Irondequoit, a suburb of Rochester, New York, authorities said.

Moreno Santiago and her two children were buried in the southern Puerto Rican coastal town of Salinas, her hometown.