12 shot, 1 dead in North Carolina overnight shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — One person is dead and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting during a party at a western North Carolina residence, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Hickory, a city in Catawba County.

One victim is in critical condition and ten others are in serious condition at the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting. No arrests have been made and the number of shots fired is not yet known.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released the victims’ names or ages, but said at a press conference the street is usually quiet.