Ford recalls more than a million vehicles for software glitch that makes rearview camera unreliable

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ford is recalling more than a million vehicles due to a software issue that can cause the rearview camera to malfunction, increasing the chance of an accident, government auto regulators said.

The software error, which Ford reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month, may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze or not display when the vehicle is in reverse.

The problem will be fixed by a dealer or via an “over-the-air” update at a later date. A preliminary letter notifying owners of the safety risk is expected to be mailed June 16, with a second letter to be sent once the update is available, expected sometime in the third quarter of 2025.

The following Ford vehicles — a total of 1,075,299 — are included in the recall:

2021-2024 Bronco

2021-2024 Edge

2023-2024 Escape

2021-2024 F-150

2023-2024 F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600

2022-2024 Expedition

2022-2025 Transit

2021-2023 Mach-E

2024 Ranger

2024 Mustang

2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus

2022-2024 Navigator

2023-2024 Corsair

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for the recall is 25S49.

Owners may also call the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

By The Associated Press