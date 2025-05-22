How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 5/22/2025

U.S. stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower in what has been a rocky week because of worries coming out of the bond market about the U.S. government’s mounting debt.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Treasury yields were also holding a bit steadier in the bond market, but only after oscillating earlier in the morning after the House of Representatives approved a bill that would cut taxes and could add trillions of dollars to the U.S. debt.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.60 points, less than 0.1%, to 5,842.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.35 points, less than 0.1%, to 41,859.09

The Nasdaq composite rose 53.09 points, or 0.3%, to 18,925.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.99 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,045.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 116.37 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 795.65 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 285.37, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 67.69 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 39.62 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 685.13 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 385.06, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 184.59 points, or 8.3%.

The Associated Press