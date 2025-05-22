Clear
84.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

1 person was rescued and a search is underway for 3 others after a boat sinks north of Seattle

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — One person was rescued by a good Samaritan and authorities were looking for three others after a boat took on water and sank in waters north of Seattle, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The vessel was a 20-foot (6-meter) long cuddy cabin boat, Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said. The person who rescued the male individual said three others were on board, Strohmaier said. The distress call came in at 1:10 p.m., he said.

A Coast Guard boat crew and helicopter were searching for the missing alongside Everett firefighters and police and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The site is in Possession Sound about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 