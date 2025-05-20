Fire damages a popular Rhode Island restaurant known for its ‘pond-to-table’ menu View Photo

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — One of Rhode Island’s most famous restaurants has been damaged after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Union Fire District Steve Pinch says firefighters arrived at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the state fire marshal is investigating. No injuries have been reported.

“When you look at the building, it’s still standing, but it had major damage inside between water, smoke and fire,” Pinch said. “The majority of the building is going to need to be replaced.”

The oyster bar has operated a seven-acre aquaculture operation on a local salt pond since 2002, and later opened the restaurant on the waterfront in 2009 where it quickly became a “pond-to-table” destination for diners. The restaurant regularly offers oyster farm tours for the public.

The oyster bar’s littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded one of the “ Best Dishes ” of the year in 2023 and USA Today listed the location on its “ Restaurants of the Year ” list in 2024.

“Oyster Bar has been a fixture for everybody for since 2009,” Pinch said. “You just feel bad for all the workers and the owner that’s worked hard to build the business and then to see it go so quick.”

The fire comes just days before Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial kick-off to summer and a boost in business for New England’s seaside businesses.

“I’m grateful there were no injuries and thankful to first responders for their quick response at a treasured local institution,” U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, a Rhode Island Democrat, said in a statement.

___

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling of the Matunuck Oyster Bar’s name.