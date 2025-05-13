2 more executions set in Florida, making it 6 so far in 2025

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is continuing its rapid pace of executions this year, with one convicted killer set to die this week and another on June 10 who would be the sixth person put to death by the state in 2025.

Glen Rogers, 62, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday for the 1995 stabbing death near Tampa of Tina Marie Cribbs. Rogers, who has claimed he killed many people around the country, was also sentenced to death in California for another woman’s murder.

Rogers was arrested in Kentucky driving Cribbs’ car, which he claimed she had lent to him.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed a death warrant for Anthony Wainwright, 54, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering Carmen Gayheart in 1994. Gayheart was abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Lake City, Florida.

Wainwright and another man had escaped earlier from prison in North Carolina and were captured in Mississippi after a shootout with police, according to court records.

Both Rogers and Wainwright have appeals pending that could delay their executions. There were also six Florida executions in 2023 but only one in 2024.