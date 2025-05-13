US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Heated by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

3. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

4. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. South of Nowhere by Jeffery Deaver (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. 25 Alive by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Protecting Addison by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

8. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. Thunder Game by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Undeniable by Cameron Hanes (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

3. Onyx Storm (1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean 3 (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese’s Book Club (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Missing Half: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Flowers (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. DOLORES: My Journey Home: (Finding Myself Beyond The ACE Family)–PART ONE by CATHERINE PAIZ & Riley J. Ford (Findaway World, LLC)

8. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze (Hachette Audio )

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. My Next Breath by Jeremy Renner (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

