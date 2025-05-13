US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

3. My Next Breath by Jeremy Renner, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

4. Matriarch by Tina Knowles, narrated by the author, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyincé (Random House Audio)

5. Undeniable by Cameron Hanes, narrated by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., and the author (Macmillan Audio)

6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

9. We Can Do Hard Things by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Amanda Doyle, narrated by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Amanda Doyle and full cast (Random House Audio)

10. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Onyx Storm (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Robb Moreira, Torian Brackett, k’Lai Rivera, Gabriel Michael, Megan Poppy, LaMont Ridgell, Rayner Gabriel, Troy Allan, Laura C. Harris, Khaya Fraites and Taylor Coan (Graphic Audio LLC)

2. The Tenant by Freida McFadden, narrated by Will Damron and Christine Helen Lakin (Dreamscape Media)

3. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

4. The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery by John Mankiewicz, Jamie Napoli, Daniel Pyne, Katie Pyne and Aaron Lipstadt, performed by Jon Hamm, Ana de la Reguera, Alia Shawkat, Omar Epps, Erin Moriarty, Sosie Bacon, John Slattery and Full Cast (Audible Originals)

5. The Final Wife by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Rebecca Gethings, Victoria Blunt, Emily Joyce, Eleanor Bennett and Nigel Pilkington (Audible Studios)

6. Gateway by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

7. The Missing Half by Ashley Flowers and Alex Kiester – contributor, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld and Ashley Flowers (Random House Audio)

8. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

9. The Twisted Women’s Book Club by Karin Slaughter, Lee Child, B.A. Paris, Caroline Kepnes, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Sarah Pekkanen, Linwood Barclay, Naomi Hirahara, K. J. Howe, Robert Dugoni, Alison Gaylin, Heather Gudenkauf, Shari Lapena, Clare Mackintosh and Stacy Willingham, performed by January LaVoy, Andi Arndt, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen Early and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

By The Associated Press