Florida’s former lieutenant governor named sole finalist for university presidency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s former lieutenant governor has been named the sole finalist to become the next president of Florida International University.

The presidential search committee’s unanimous selection of former Republican state lawmaker Jeanette Nuñez is no surprise — she has been the school’s interim president since February and has the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With more than 56,000 students, FIU is one of the country’s largest universities, serving a significant population of Hispanic, first-generation and low-income students.

Nuñez was appointed to the temporary position after FIU Board of Trustees Chair Roger Tovar was contacted directly by DeSantis’ office about tapping her for the job.

“I can think of no better advocate for FIU than a two-time alumni from South Florida who has the experience of having served in the Florida Legislature and her time as lieutenant governor,” Tovar said at the time.

Nuñez earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the university, which two of her children also attended.

In a statement Thursday, Carlos Duart, the head of FIU’s search committee and vice chair of the board of trustees, announced Nuñez was selected after two other finalists indicated they would only stay in the running if they were named the lone candidate.

“Interim President Nuñez’s distinguished career and commitment to further cement FIU’s position as a leader in higher education in Florida and across the country make her an excellent leader for FIU at this pivotal point in our university’s journey,” Duart said.

Under DeSantis’ influence, the boards tasked with hiring presidents for the state’s public colleges and universities are increasingly choosing Republican politicians allied with his conservative agenda — a pattern that has alarmed many students and professors.

Selecting DeSantis’ second-in-command for a presidential post — which generally comes with a multiyear contract for a six-figure salary and a plush on-campus residence — is among the latest and clearest example of the governor’s impact on higher education.

Measures designed to curb the governor’s influence on university presidential searches failed to pass this legislative session.

Next week, FIU will hold campus forums with Nuñez for students, faculty and staff to ask questions. She will then go before the school’s board for a public interview. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the state’s board of governors.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

By KATE PAYNE

Associated Press/Report for America