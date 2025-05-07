How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 5/7/2025

U.S. stocks ended a choppy day higher after the Federal Reserve left its main interest rate alone, as was widely expected, but also warned about rising risks for the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday. The index is coming off a two-day losing streak that had snapped its nine-day winning run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has time to wait before making any potential moves on rates, but he warned that sustained tariffs could both weaken the economy and trigger higher inflation.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.37 points, or 0.4%, to 5,631.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 284.97 points, or 0.7%, to 41,113.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 48.50 points, or 0.3%, to 17,738.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.47 points, or 0.3%, to 1,989.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 55.39 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 203.46 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 239.57 or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 31.08 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 250.35 points, or 4.3%.

The Dow is down 1,430.25 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,572.63 or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 240.50 points, or 10.8%.

The Associated Press