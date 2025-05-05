Beached whale is euthanized on South Carolina resort island View Photo

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A sperm whale that beached itself on a popular South Carolina resort island was euthanized late Sunday after veterinarians determined it was too sick to help.

The 20-ton (18,000 kilogram) whale came ashore near the Marriott Grand Ocean Resort on Hilton Head Island on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

After veterinarians determined it was a juvenile whale and too emaciated to survive, they brought in a veterinarian from the University of Florida and special equipment to humanely sedate and then kill the animal, the town of Hilton Head Island said on social media.

An examination, called a necropsy, was being conducted on the 31-foot (9-meter) whale on the beach to determine why it became ill and beached itself, officials said.

The whale will then be buried on the beach, the town said.

The island’s sea turtle patrol and workers from the Georgia Aquarium’s veterinary program kept towels and water on the whale as they awaited the special veterinarian team to arrive.

Whales often beach themselves when sick or injured, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, which estimates about 2,000 whales come ashore each year. Most beachings result in the animal’s death.