US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

3. “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. “Say You’ll Remember Me” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

5. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

7. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

8. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Summer in the City (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Morrow)

10. “Shadow of the Solstice” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

11. “Firebird” by Juliette Cross (Bramble)

12. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

13. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

14. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

15. “The Sirens” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “I Wish Someone Had Told Me…” by Dana Perino (Harper)

3. “The Book of Alchemy” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

4. “Matriarch” by Tina Knowles (One World)

5. “The Next Day” by Melinda French Gates (Flatiron)

6. “How to Giggle” by Berner/DeSorbo (Simon Element)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “Abundance” by Klein/Thompson (Avid Reader)

9. “Hope” by Pope Francis (Random House)

10. “Notes to John” by Joan Didion (Knopf)

11. “The Sky’s the Limit” by Calamos/Garner (Wiley)

12. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

13. “Conquering Crisis” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

14. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

15. “Who Is Government?” by Michael Lewis (Riverhead)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

2. “Phantom” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

3. “Savage Hearts” by J.T. Geissinger (Bramble)

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Wild and Wrangled” by Lyla Sage (Dial)

7. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

10. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

11. “Brutal Vows” by J.T. Geissinger (Bramble)

12. “How to Solve Your Own Murder” by Kristen Perrin (Dutton)

13. “Enchantra” by Kaylie Smith (Forever)

14. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

By The Associated Press