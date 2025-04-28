Florida authorities declare a ‘mass casualty’ in boat crash near Clearwater bridge

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Several people were injured Sunday when a boat crashed off the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared “a mass casualty incident” by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injuries.

Authorities did not immediately provide the number of those who were hurt.

“All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured,” the post said.

Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.