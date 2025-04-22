US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Publishing)

3. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

4. The Woman Left Behind by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

5. Nobody’s Fool by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

7. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)

8. The Lost Symbol by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House)

10. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

3. How to Giggle (Unabridged) by Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

5. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Crash by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press