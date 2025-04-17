US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Say You’ll Remember Me” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

2. “Firebird” by Juliette Cross (Bramble)

3. “Blood of Hercules (collector’s ed.)” by Jasmine Mas (Canary Street)

4. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Butcher’s Masquerade” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

6. “The Never List (deluxe ed.)” by Jade Presley (Red Tower)

7. “Summer in the City (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Morrow)

8. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “The Griffin Sisters’ Greatest Hits (deluxe ed.)” by Jennifer Weiner (Morrow)

11. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

12. “The Sirens” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s)

13. “Lethal Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)

14. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

15. “The Maid’s Secret” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Every Day with Babs” by Barbara Costello (Clarkson Potter)

3. “So Easy So Good” by Kylie Sakaida (Simon Element)

4. “Fahrenheit-182″ by Mark Hoppus (Dey Street)

5. “Fight” by Allen/Parnes (Morrow)

6. “On Democracies and Death Cults” by Douglas Murray (Broadside)

7. “Who Is Government?” by Michael Lewis (Riverhead)

8. “Outgrow” by Alex Goldfayn (BenBella/Holt)

9. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

10. “Poems of Parenting” by Loryn Brantz (Morrow)

11. “Abundance” by Klein/Thompson (Avid Reader)

12. “Uncharted” by Chris Whipple (Harper Influence)

13. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

14. “John & Paul” by Ian Leslie (Celadon)

15. “High Functioning” by Judith Joseph (Little, Brown Spark)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Enchantra” by Kaylie Smith (Forever)

2. “Den of Vipers” by K.A. Knight (Podium)

3. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “How to Solve Your Own Murder” by Kristen Perrin (Dutton)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “Wildest Dreams” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

9. “The Twisted Throne” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

10. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

12. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

13. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

14. “The Mysterious Bakery on Rue de Paris” by Evie Woods (One More Chapter)

15. “Story of My Life” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

_____

