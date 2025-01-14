US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke (Gallery Books)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Never Say Never by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Holmes Is Missing by Brian Sitts & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Dark Hope by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. Deserving Ryleigh by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

9. James by Percival Everett (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The House of My Mother (Unabridged) by Shari Franke (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

4. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Something in the Water: A Novel (Unabridged) by Catherine Steadman (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Never Lie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

9. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Three Lives of Cate Kay (Unabridged) by Kate Fagan (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

