US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Abby Craden (Tantor Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Mythos by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)

6. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Be Ready When the Luck Happensby Ina Garten, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

2. Wicked by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough (Recorded Books)

3. James by Percival Everett, narrated by Dominic Hoffman (Random House Audio)

4. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

6. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

7. The Womenby Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser (Macmillan Audio)

10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

By The Associated Press