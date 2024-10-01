US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

3. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

4. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion)

5. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

6. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Situationship by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Tell Me Everything: Oprah’s Book Club by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave (S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books)

10. Capture or Kill by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Targeted: Beirut (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Counting Miracles: A Novel (Unabridged)by Nicholas Sparks (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio )

5. Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health (Unabridged)by MD, Calley Means & Casey Means (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Truths (Unabridged) by Vivek Ramaswamy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness (Unabridged) by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

