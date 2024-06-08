Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.