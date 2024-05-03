Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 84 cents to $78.11 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 71 cents to $82.96 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.44 a gallon. June natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1 to $2,308.60 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 14 cents to $26.69 per ounce, and July copper rose 8 cents to $4.56 per pound.

The dollar fell to 152.94 yen from 153.10 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0768 from $1.0730.

The Associated Press