Turkey arrests 161 Islamic State group suspects in a week

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have arrested 161 suspected members of the Islamic State group over the last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Friday.

The suspects were active within the group and providing financial support, he added in a post on X. They were detained in 38 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, including the capital Ankara and largest city Istanbul.

Yerlikaya said unlicensed firearms, IS documents and digital materials were seized in the raids.

IS has carried out numerous attacks on Turkey over the past decade, including a double bombing at a political rally in 2015 that killed more than 100 in the country’s deadliest terror attack.