An Iraqi governor resigns after a deadly mall fire

BAGHDAD (AP) — The governor of an Iraqi province where a fire in a shopping mall killed more than 60 people resigned Wednesday.

The fire last Wednesday tore through a newly opened shopping center in the town of Kut in Wasit province. While an investigation is ongoing, officials and residents have said that lack of safety measures in the building exacerbated the tragedy.

Provincial Gov. Mohammed al-Miyahi said he had resigned “in honor of the blood of the martyrs, as they are in need of a gesture that may soothe part of their deep wounds, and in loyalty to them and to the people of this province.” The provincial council elected a new governor, Hadi Majid Kazzar.

The fire had sparked widespread public anger, with families of the victims demanding the governor’s dismissal and that others responsible for negligence be held accountable. They asserted that the blaze was the result of a long history of administrative corruption and weak oversight.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani had sent an official request to Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani calling for the governor’s dismissal, and the Cabinet decided in a session Tuesday to refer al-Miyahi to the investigation.

Al-Miyahi previously said that the building owner did not implement fire safety measures and had not applied for required permits, and that legal complaints had been filed against the owner and shopping center owner.

Poor building standards have often contributed to tragic fires in Iraq. In July 2021, a blaze at a hospital in the city of Nasiriyah that killed between 60 to 92 people was determined to have been fueled by highly flammable, low-cost type of “sandwich panel” cladding that is illegal in Iraq.

In 2023, more than 100 people died in a fire at a wedding hall in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya in Nineveh province after the ceiling panels above a pyrotechnic machine burst into flames.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press