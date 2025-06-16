Israeli strike on Iranian state TV fills studio with dust and debris during live broadcast

An Iranian state television reporter had to stop a live broadcast Monday when an explosion occurred an hour after Israel issued a warning to evacuate the area of Tehran where the TV studios are located.

The reporter for the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said the studio was filling with dust after “the sound of aggression against the homeland, the sound of aggression against truth and righteousness.”

Anchor Sahar Emami rushed off-camera as the screen behind her cut out, and people were heard saying “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for God is great.

The broadcast quickly switched to pre-recorded programs. Soon, Emami came back live from another studio and was seen speaking with another anchor. She said that “bodies of reporters” were at the site of the initial broadcast, and images showed smoke and flames in the sky.

Israel’s defense minister took credit for the attack.

“The Iranian regime’s propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority was attacked by the IDF after a widespread evacuation of the area’s residents,” Israel Katz said in a statement. “We will strike the Iranian dictator everywhere.”

An hour earlier, the Israeli military had issued an evacuation warning affecting up to 330,000 people in a part of central Tehran that includes the country’s state TV and police headquarters, as well as three large hospitals. The IDF has issued similar evacuation warnings for civilians in parts of Gaza and Lebanon ahead of strikes.

The warning came on the fourth day of the conflict, when the Israeli military claimed it had achieved air superiority above the Iranian capital and could fly over the city without facing major threats.

