Photos of escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Iran launched a second night of missile attacks against Israel on Saturday as Israel continued to strike Tehran and other locations, following a major Israeli offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities.

Israel warned of more attacks after Tehran fired waves of missiles and drones that killed three people and wounded dozens in Israel.

Israelis sought refuge in bomb shelters and held blood drives as Iranians celebrated the Muslim Shiite holiday of Eid al-Ghadir and demonstrated against the Israeli attacks.

Israel said hundreds of airstrikes against Iran over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program, in addition to several top generals. Iran’s U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.

