Israeli military issues evacuation warning for area around Yemen’s international airport

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military has issued a warning on social media for people in the area of Yemen’s international airport to evacuate immediately.

The warning by spokesperson Avichay Adraee on Tuesday came a day after Israel launched strikes against the Yemen-based Houthi rebels in retaliation for a missile strike on Israel’s international airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday.

“We urge you to immediately evacuate the area of the airport and to warn anyone nearby to distance themselves immediately,” Adraee wrote, attaching a map of the Sanaa International Airport. “Failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives.”

Israel’s military targeted the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen’s Red Sea province of Hodeida on Monday with airstrikes, killing at least one person and wounding 35. The rebels’ media office said at least six strikes hit the crucial Hodeida port. Other strikes hit a cement factory in Bajil district 55 kilometers (34 miles) northeast of Hodeida, the rebels said. The extent of damage was not immediately clear.