Gardening Is Exercise

Every Tuesday they appear next door. The local Mow, Blow, and Go, guys hop out of their truck; weed whackers, mowers, and garbage cans in tow. Notice just how fit they are. Vitamin D infused tan, biceps for lifting bags of soil amendments, and quick moves to whip the lawn mower through the yard at a startling pace. These guys do not have to spend one minute at the gym. Mother Nature is their Zumba instructor.

If you want to discover the Gardener’s workout, get ready since spring is here. Gardening has different levels of strength or mobility required, ranging from sitting on a stool pulling weeds to moving a truck load of bricks. Just as with any physical activity, there are some warmup habits to help save your body. Best to start out easy, remember what and where your core is located. Stretching will warm up your muscle groups, increase your flexibility, and strengthen your joints.

Weeds are Mother Nature’s warm up, popping up in succession early in the year. The ground is moist and many weeds like chickweed and stinging nettle are very shallow rooted. Thirty minutes of weeding will burn 182 calories for a 180-pound person. Do a couple of hours’ weeding and you will earn a 30-minute nap where you will burn 36 calories.

Any job that includes a shovel is like lifting weights. Turning compost, digging holes, working soil amendments into raised veggie beds all use your core, back, shoulders, arms, and legs. Digging burns 202 calories for every 30-minute session.

Daily 30 minutes of moderate exercise creates huge benefits for both our bodies and our minds. Your gardening exercise can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Working outside provides a sense of accomplishment, increases vitamin D levels, and boosts your mood. Who isn’t their happiest when the birds are singing and the flowers blooming? Especially if your efforts are the reason the garden is flourishing.

Vary your activities to give your body time for recovery. Mowing lawns, snow blowing, and planting trees uses 182 calories for every 30 minutes of exertion. Strenuous gardening chores will make muscle groups sore and creates the risks for injury. Starting slowly will help to build endurance and strength. Be conscious of what muscle groups you are using and for how long.

Gardening also builds the mind. We are drawn to the serenity of nature. Shoveling is just another word for stress relief. Out of doors is addicting, soothing, and meditative. We see our accomplishments and use cognitive functions to plan and solve problems. We also build a sense of community and friendship digging in the dirt with others.

Any age group has the ability to start at the Weeding 101 stage. Remember to know your weeds; some stickery or stinging weeds need to be approached carefully and always with gloves. The Weed Patrol’s primary goal is to get those weeds out before they go to seed. One dandelion plant will produce up to 15,000 seeds per year with those seeds being viable for up to six years.

Having the physique of the neighbor’s Mow Blow and Go guys is not a bad thing. You will be healthy, happy, and so will your garden.

Julie Silva is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.