Don’t Swat, Squish, or Step on These Beneficial Bugs!

We’re about a week away from the official first day of spring, which means—you guessed it—the annual return of aphids and the other pesky insects gardeners dread. This, in addition to the ever-present bugs on leaf and in soil that we only notice now because we’ve been inside for months.

But here’s the thing. Aphids aside, most of the insects in our gardens do more good than harm. Honest. Even the ones we love to hate, like pincher bugs.

So, before you spray, stomp, or otherwise dispatch an insect, learn about it so you don’t mistakenly take out a friend. (There are some great photo apps out there that help you I.D. insects.)

Here are several common, good-for-your-garden insects that might surprise you:

Pincher Bugs (Earwigs). Pincher bugs, also known as earwigs, are often misunderstood and unfairly feared because of their pincers. In reality, earwigs are beneficial insects that help control garden pests. They feed on aphids, mites, and small caterpillars, keeping pest populations in check. Additionally, earwigs are detritivores, meaning they break down decaying organic matter, enriching the soil and promoting healthy plant growth. While they may sometimes nibble on plants, their positive impact on pest control and soil health far outweighs any minor plant damage.

Predatory Beetles. Predatory beetles, such as ground beetles and rove beetles, are fantastic pest controllers in the garden. Ground beetles hunt and feed on soil-dwelling pests like slugs, grubs, and other insects that damage plant roots. Rove beetles, on the other hand, actively seek out and consume a variety of pests in both the soil and on plants. These beetles are highly effective at reducing pest populations naturally, and their presence indicates a balanced and healthy garden ecosystem.

Wasps. Wasps, particularly parasitic wasps, are highly beneficial for natural pest control. While many people fear wasps due to their stingers, most wasps are not aggressive and play an important role in controlling pests. Parasitic wasps lay their eggs on or inside other insects like aphids, caterpillars, and even beetles. When the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the host insect, effectively reducing pest populations.

Jerusalem Crickets. Ok, I agree, these guys belong in a creep show. But Jerusalem crickets, nocturnal and often found under rocks, feed on dead plant material, insects, and other organic matter, helping to decompose plant debris and enriching the soil. Though they may seem intimidating because of their large size and weird appearance, Jerusalem crickets generally don’t harm plants.

Pill Bugs. Pill bugs, often called “rollie pollies,” are not insects but crustaceans, and they also provide numerous benefits to gardens. These creatures feed on decaying plant matter and organic waste, breaking it down into rich compost for the soil. In doing so, they improve soil structure and nutrient availability for plants. Although pill bugs can occasionally munch on young seedlings, their overall contribution to garden health far outweighs this minor issue.

So, before reaching for a harmful pesticide or smashing a bug with your garden trowel, consider that, like wasps and (ick!) Jerusalem crickets, it might be a true garden buddy.

Rachel Oppedahl is a UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.