Everything starts with a seed. Even that age-old debate about what came first, the chicken or the egg. The new life of a unique chicken starts with an egg; a new life in the plant world starts with a seed.

Mother Nature is the mistress of seed starting. Even though it is still winter, Mother Nature gets a head start on her seeds without the technological seed-starting benefits you have. Just look around. Stinging nettle and other early weeds are now popping up. Obviously, stinging nettle has been given extra protection by Mother Nature. (Stinging nettle could easily be exchanged for Tasers by the Secret Service.) Weed seeds all have a strong desire to come up and flourish.

Packaged seeds have the same desire to flourish. To be successful when starting seeds, follow a few simple rules. Start with a clean work area. Toss out any old, dead plants and wipe down the surface. Clean containers with soapy water and a 10% bleach solution. Rinse well, then allow them to air dry. Or just buy new plastic germination trays. Use clean soil (not from your backyard) to germinate your seeds. Use packaged soil that is sterilized. Some gardeners sterilize soil in their microwave. Bagged seed starter is easier, really.

Since it is winter you’ve probably studied seed catalogs like there will be a test administered by Mother Nature herself. When choosing plants, put plants together that like the same watering schedule and same sun requirements. Plant what you will eat and what you like. Plant an extra row of zucchinis for the neighbors and for decoration for Halloween. Most importantly, plant your seeds following the instructions on the package.

Seeds like it hot, or at least a comfortable temperature. If your seed-starting spot is too cold, your seeds will wait you out, perhaps even rotting with impatience and too much water. Seed packet instructions advise the best germinating temperatures. To achieve those temperatures, you have several choices. South facing windows provide sunlight but closer to the window will be cooler. Heat mats warm your plastic seed trays from the bottom and supply constant heat (cheaper than running your house heater).

Once seeds germinate it’s time to use artificial lights. Seedlings need 12-14 hours of light daily and 10 hours of darkness and rest. If you’re using a light cart with 4-foot shop lights, use two different colors of light, like a warm and a white tube. Light bulbs also increase the heat to the plants. To keep newly-sprouted seedlings from getting leggy, position lights as close as two inches above the plants, moving lights upward as seedlings grow their first true leaves. Remember to move six packs around under the lights so all the plants get equal lighting.

Water is important for seeds to open, sprout, and grow. However, overwatering can cause problems, such as fungal damping off where seedlings collapse and disintegrate. Provide your seedlings with a fan; moving air reduces fungal growth and teaches your plants to grow strong. Mist seedlings once a week with chamomile tea brewed strong then mixed with water as an anti-fungal. Head off problems by not over watering.

Rushing the seedlings, forcing short cuts, and pushing too fast will require Mother Nature to intervene. Patience and care will help your seedlings appear and grow strong.

Julie Silva is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.