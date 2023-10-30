Continuing Roadwork This Week

Highway 4 Traffic impacted between Hunt Road and Appaloosa Way, Nov.18, 2015 View Photo

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the projects scheduled from October 30th to November 4th.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here. Work begins this week on Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 in the area of Mckenzie Avenue and Cedar Lane/Meadow View Road one-way traffic control will allow utility work to continue. The night work is planned Monday through Friday from 6 pm to 6 am.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through at least Tuesday.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Six Mile Creek to Centennial Road one-way traffic control for utility work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 49, from Mariposa County into Tuolumne there will be a moving closure of one of the two lanes for road striping. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 6 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 108 from Soulsbyville Road to West Twain Harte/Plainview Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for a crack seal operation. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 8 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 108 from Kennedy Meadows to the 8,000 foot marker one-way to Closure Gate #1 one of the two lanes will be restricted for roadway wash-out/slip-out. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) crews will continue to install a new water mainline along Confidence Road for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project. The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November (11/30/23). The work hours are 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as detailed here.

Thermoplastic striping will be placed on various roads in Calaveras County, and it will impact traffic at times. Specifically on Calaveritas Road, Camanche Parkway South, French Gulch Road, Independence Road, Milton Road, Mountain Ranch Road, Olive Orchard Road, Ospital Road, Paloma Road, Pattison Road, Pettinger Road, Pool Station Road, Rail Road Flat Road, Ridge Road, Sheep Ranch Road, and Southworth Road as detailed here.

The public works department notes that the application is a “slow and continuously rolling operation.” They ask drivers to use caution in the areas and to be patient. The work hours will be weekdays from 7 am – 6 pm.

There will be traffic delays in Mokelumne Hill and West Point through mid-November. Construction sites include Bald Mountain Road, Campo Seco Turnpike, Center Street, Church Street, Easy Bird Road, Edna Drive, Golden Gate Drive, Lafayette Street, Main Street, Maretta Lane, Peek Circle, Spring Hill Drive and Zumwalt Street. Details are here.

The Washington Street and Stockton intersection project adding a pair of bus stops and new ADA-compliant curb ramps should wrap up this weeks as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.